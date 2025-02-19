Usi Continues to Track Reforms in Councils: Hails Zomba’s Groundbreaking Reforms in Hospitality, Renewable Energy

Vice President Dr. Michael Usi has commended the Zomba District Council for its innovative and transformative public reforms, particularly its ventures into the hospitality industry and renewable energy. During a meeting with the council on Wednesday, Dr. Usi praised the local authority for its forward-thinking initiatives, which align with the government’s broader reform agenda.

Dr. Usi expressed his admiration for the council’s significant investments in hospitality and tourism, including the construction of a lodge in the city and the establishment of a biogas site at Thondwe Market to promote renewable energy. He noted that these projects are not only boosting local economic growth but also positioning Zomba as a hub for sustainable development. “It is exciting to see the council making such huge strides in areas like hospitality and renewable energy. These initiatives are a testament to what can be achieved when local authorities think creatively and act decisively,” said Dr. Usi.

The Vice President also highlighted the untapped potential of Zomba’s military museum, urging the council to explore its tourism value. “The military museum has immense potential to attract tourists and contribute to the local economy. I encourage you to leverage such assets to further enhance Zomba’s appeal as a tourist destination,” he added.

While applauding the council’s progress, Dr. Usi emphasized the need for continuous innovation and community involvement. He urged the council to “think outside the box and dream big,” while investing in human capacity and fostering community engagement to drive sustainable development. “Development is not just about infrastructure; it’s about empowering people and creating opportunities for everyone to thrive. By engaging communities and building local capacity, you can achieve even greater success,” he advised.

Dr. Usi pledged the government’s support to the Zomba District Council, assuring them of assistance in achieving their reform objectives. “Your efforts are commendable, and we are here to support you in every way possible to ensure these initiatives succeed and benefit the people of Zomba,” he said.

Zomba District Commissioner Reinghard Chavula expressed gratitude for the Vice President’s visit, describing it as a source of motivation for the council. He outlined several ongoing initiatives aimed at improving the district’s infrastructure and economic prospects. “We have a number of projects in the pipeline, including the expansion of our markets, the development of residential plots, and other initiatives designed to uplift the status of the district. The Vice President’s visit has inspired us to push even harder,” Chavula explained.

The Zomba District Council’s innovative approach to public reforms is setting a benchmark for other local authorities in Malawi. By venturing into hospitality, renewable energy, and community-driven development, the council is not only addressing immediate needs but also laying the groundwork for long-term prosperity.

As Dr. Usi’s visit underscores, Zomba’s progress is a shining example of what can be achieved when local leaders embrace creativity, collaboration, and a commitment to sustainable development. With continued support and visionary leadership, Zomba is poised to become a model district for the rest of the nation.

