FAM and MASSA Join Forces to Revive Schools Football: A Game-Changer for Malawi’s Football Future

A New Dawn for Youth Football

FAM President Fleetwood Haiya highlighted the critical role this partnership will play in FAM’s player export strategy, emphasizing that structured grassroots development is the foundation for producing quality players.

“Malawi has struggled to achieve international success at all levels due to the lack of quality players, which stems from poor player development programmes and the absence of a structured pathway in our schools,” said Haiya.

He noted that the collapse of the formal relationship between FAM and schools in the early 1990s created a gap that led to the decline of football standards in the country. “Previously, FAM had jurisdiction in schools, with MASSA being part of the FAM structure. This made it easier to implement programmes in schools. The breakdown of that relationship has had a lasting negative impact on our football,” he explained.

Aligning with Malawi’s Development Goals

The MOU is a key initiative under FAM’s new strategic plan, which aims to transform Malawi football and contribute to the Malawi Agenda 2063 goals through its player export strategy. Haiya stressed that schools are indispensable in this effort.

“We cannot talk about meaningful youth football development without involving schools. The youngsters we are targeting for our programmes are all school-going. To make our efforts effective, we need to be present in their school spaces,” he added.

Tackling Age Cheating and Building Expertise

MASSA President Blackson Malamula expressed optimism about the partnership, stating that it will help address age cheating, a persistent issue in youth football.

“FAM will bring technical expertise, while MASSA will provide a collaborative approach to tackling age cheating. This is a huge milestone for school sports. We can now confidently work with FAM to accelerate football development in our schools,” said Malamula.

A Legacy to Build On

The partnership harks back to a golden era of Malawi football when legends like Kinnah Phiri, Peterkins Kayira, Chancy Gondwe, and Young Chimodzi honed their skills through structured school football programmes. These icons are a testament to the potential of school-based football development, and the FAM-MASSA collaboration aims to revive this legacy.

The Road Ahead

The MOU is expected to create a seamless pathway for young talent, from schools to national teams, and ultimately to international markets. By reintroducing structured football programmes in schools, the partnership seeks to nurture the next generation of Malawian football stars while addressing systemic issues like age cheating and the lack of technical expertise at the grassroots level.