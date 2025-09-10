UTM Draws the Line: No Alliances, No Compromise — We’re Winning Alone!

The United Transformation Movement (UTM) has drawn a bold red line: it will contest the September 16 tripartite elections alone — unapologetically, defiantly, and with full confidence of victory.

At a heated press briefing in Blantyre on Tuesday, UTM spokesperson Felix Njawala fired shots at critics and political rivals, insisting that Malawi does not need shaky coalitions but a strong, visionary party ready to govern with integrity.

“We are not afraid of the 50-plus-one requirement. We are ready to shock the nation with a landslide victory. Malawians are tired of recycled politics, and UTM is the answer. People will be surprised when they see how decisively we win,” Njawala declared to thunderous applause from party supporters.

Njawala ripped into the culture of alliances, branding them a “scam and betrayal of the people.”

“Let’s be clear: alliances in Malawi are a cheat. Parties sign papers, but once in power, they tear them up. Promises are broken, partners are sidelined, and Malawians suffer. UTM has been burnt before — we will never repeat those mistakes,” he warned.

The spokesperson also dismissed attempts to pin the country’s current economic mess on UTM, making it clear the party had been silenced within past alliances.

“Our policies were dumped. Our manifesto was ignored. Our fertilizer subsidy — the cheapest Malawi ever saw — was reversed behind our backs. Don’t blame UTM for the failure of others. We were not in the driver’s seat — and Malawians know it,” he said, his tone sharp with anger.

Looking ahead, Njawala promised that UTM will bury the discriminatory quarter system of economic development once and for all, pledging MK5 billion for every council each year to directly fund projects that improve lives.

And with Dr. Dalitso Kabambe as its torchbearer, UTM says it has the leadership Malawi desperately needs.

“Dr. Kabambe is an economic engineer, a proven reformer, and the only man capable of rescuing this country. Malawi is at breaking point — and only UTM has the courage and brains to save it,” Njawala thundered.

On the legacy of UTM’s late founder, Dr. Saulos Chilima, Njawala was clear: the movement will not relent until Malawians get the truth.

Founded in 2017 by Chilima after breaking away from the DPP, UTM now says it will face the ballot with no fear, no excuses, and no alliances — promising Malawians a new dawn of politics that delivers.

