UTM in Disarray: Njawala Faction Excludes Kaliati from WhatsApp Group, Defies Usi in Chaotic Friday Meeting

Turmoil within the UTM party escalated last week as the faction led by Felix Njawala moved to remove the arrested Secretary General, Patricia Kaliati, from the party’s WhatsApp groups. This action came alongside a defiant decision to hold a contentious meeting on Friday, despite President Michael Usi’s directive to cancel it.

Sources within the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) and Central Executive Committee (CEC) revealed that Kaliati’s leadership is not widely supported among key officials, particularly Njawala.

The discord reportedly began when Kaliati raised concerns about missing party properties stored at Mudi House in Blantyre following the death of party founder Saulos Chilima.

Allegations suggest that vehicles and promotional materials, such as zitenje and T-shirts, disappeared around that time, prompting Kaliati to seek accountability.

“Some in the party took the properties and shared them among themselves,” one source disclosed. Kaliati’s insistence on tracking down these assets reportedly earned her numerous adversaries, and her recent arrest seemed to provide a convenient opportunity for her detractors to sideline her.

Following her arrest, Njawala ordered her removal from party communication channels to keep her uninformed about ongoing matters. “It is shocking that at a time when we should be focusing on how to support her, we are busy removing her from the WhatsApp groups,” the source lamented. Kaliati originally created these groups, complicating the removal process, prompting Njawala to create new groups without Usi and Kaliati.

President Usi had previously instructed that the Friday meeting be canceled due to Kaliati’s pivotal role in presenting the party’s status regarding its upcoming convention.

Without her presence, the meeting would be deemed illegal according to party rules. Despite Usi’s clear directive, Njawala and his faction proceeded with the meeting, leading to chaos.

Attendees reported that the gathering was unproductive, with no consensus reached on key issues, particularly on nomination fees. “There was resistance from members, and after over three hours of deliberation, the meeting ended indefinitely without any agreement,” a senior official noted.

Amidst these internal conflicts, questions are arising about the viability of the UTM’s upcoming elective conference, especially given reports of significant financial difficulties and mounting debts, exacerbated by questionable financial dealings linked to some party members close to Chilima.

As UTM grapples with these challenges, the future of the party hangs in the balance, raising concerns about its ability to unite and effectively engage in the political landscape.

