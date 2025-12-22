Veep Ansah under fire over K2.3 billion UK trip to attend husband’s 80th birthday as austerity crumbles

Vice President Dr Jane Ansah has come under fierce public and civil society attack following revelations that she is travelling to the United Kingdom with a large, taxpayer-funded entourage to attend her husband’s 80th birthday celebrations, at an estimated cost of K2.3 billion.

The trip, which Malawians learned about on Monday morning, has ignited outrage across social media and civil society circles, with critics questioning how a private family celebration can justify the mobilisation of state resources at a time when government is publicly preaching austerity and belt-tightening.

According to an official document dated 11 December from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the Malawi Mission in London, Ansah is scheduled to be in Nottingham from 26 December to 10 January, ostensibly on what sources describe as a private visit.

Her husband, Dr J.A. Ansah, resides in the UK with their children and is turning 80—an occasion that has now become the centre of a growing political and ethical storm back home.

The same document instructs the Malawi High Commission in London to notify British authorities and arrange full protocol and logistical support befitting the Office of the Vice President, despite the visit having no declared state or diplomatic agenda.

What has angered many Malawians is the size and composition of the delegation, reportedly numbering 16 people, including:

two personal assistants

five security officers

protocol, medical and administrative staff

the Vice President’s brother, Bona Mjojo

and a “special guest” identified as Pastor Linnet Matope, described as a close friend

Critics argue that the inclusion of relatives and friends on a publicly funded trip strips the visit of any plausible official justification and exposes a culture of privilege at the highest level of government.

“This is not a state visit. This is a birthday party,” one governance activist wrote online. “Yet the taxpayer is footing the bill while hospitals have no drugs and families have no food.”

The outrage is sharpened by the fact that the trip flies in the face of government-imposed austerity measures, introduced to curb public spending as Malawi grapples with a deepening economic crisis marked by food shortages, persistent fuel scarcity and chronic stock-outs of essential medicines in public hospitals.

When contacted, Vice President’s press officer Richard Mveriwa confirmed that Ansah is indeed travelling to the UK but declined to provide further details, including the purpose of the trip or its cost to the taxpayer.

Civil society organisations have been less guarded. Centre for Social Accountability and Transparency (CSAT) Executive Director Willy Kambwandira did not mince his words, describing the trip as a clear abuse of public funds.

“You cannot justify spending billions of kwacha on a private celebration when Malawians are struggling to survive,” Kambwandira said. “This kind of conduct undermines public trust and renders government austerity rhetoric hollow and dishonest.”

Economists and governance experts warn that such high-profile contradictions between policy and practice erode confidence not only in leadership but also in the broader economic recovery agenda.

As Malawians queue for maize, endure fuel rationing and watch public services collapse, the image of a bloated entourage flying out to celebrate an 80th birthday on the public purse has become a powerful symbol of elite excess in a season of national hardship.

For many, the controversy is no longer just about one trip—it is about whether austerity applies to ordinary citizens alone, while those at the top continue to live insulated from the crisis they preside over.

