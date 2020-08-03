Vendors clear garbage at Mzuzu Main Market
Vendors on Friday cleared waste around Mzuzu Main Market which piled up following a two-week sit-in by Mzuzu City Council employees over unpaid salaries.
In an interview, Mapini Chicken Sellers chairperson Rajah Mvula said they embarked on the exercise because the place started stinking; hence, not conducive for business.
“We hired a vehicle to ferry the refuse because the council employees were on sit-in. This development led to accumulation of waste around the area where we do our business,” he said.
Mvula said the vendors noted that their business was going down as customers were shying away from buying chickens due to the smelly environment.
“We understand that the council is financially challenged; hence, our coming in as both patriotic citizens and beneficiaries of the market,” he said.
In a separate interview, the council’s spokesperson McDonald Gondwe commended the vendors’ initiative and appealed to other people in different markets to emulate the gesture.
The vendors spent about K300 000 for the exercise.
Patriotism. Well done.
Thumb up！ I wonder if the Mayor of Lilongwe is aware of tonnes of garbage scattered at Central Market car park. The garbage has been there for months if not years and yet we have people in their portfolios who were supposedly to be checking these issues. The whole mayoe, CEO and health department. Lord have mercy