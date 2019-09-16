Vuwa is legitimate MP, court throws out Mhone election petition

September 16, 2019 Judith Moyo, Nyasa Times 6 Comments

High Court Judge Thomson Ligowe has upheld Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC)  declaration that Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislator  Symon Vuwa-Kaunda won the Nkhata Bay Central constituency in the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections.

The ruling on Monday afternoon sent DPP supporters to celebrate outside the court premises.

Minister Vuwa Kaunda wins election case

Malawi Electoral Commission declared Vuwa Kaunda winner in the polls, but close contender Ralph Mhone of Peoples Party (PP) challenged the result.

Vuwa Kaunda was declared winner with 6 418 votes against Mhone’s 6 412.

Mhone, a practising lawyer, argued that he is the rightful winner of the elections.

But the court ruled otherwise, saying Vuwa Kaunda was dully elected.

Vuwa Kaunda is also Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development in the Peter Mutharika administration.

Mhone, on the other hand, was Parliamentarian for Nkhata Bay Central between 2014 and 2019.

Lawyer  Leonard Mbulo who represented Kaunda welcomes the ruling  while Mhone’s Counsel Wesley Mwafulirwa could not immediately comment.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

6
Leave a Reply

avatar
6 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
6 Comment authors
NangwaleSamsonDanzoPaul YekhaUbale Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Nangwale
Guest
Nangwale

Zayambika kkkkkkkk

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Samson
Guest
Samson

From the numbers mentioned above, no percentage is insignificant in an election. “Those who know they know”

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Danzo
Guest
Danzo

Congrats ada Vuwa. DPP Woyeee!!!!!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Paul Yekha
Guest
Paul Yekha

Out of frastrations 😊

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Ubale
Guest
Ubale

Viva Hon Viwa Kaunda justice has prevailed

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
ineyo
Guest
ineyo

Zayambika

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago