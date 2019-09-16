Vuwa is legitimate MP, court throws out Mhone election petition

High Court Judge Thomson Ligowe has upheld Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) declaration that Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislator Symon Vuwa-Kaunda won the Nkhata Bay Central constituency in the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections.

The ruling on Monday afternoon sent DPP supporters to celebrate outside the court premises.

Malawi Electoral Commission declared Vuwa Kaunda winner in the polls, but close contender Ralph Mhone of Peoples Party (PP) challenged the result.

Vuwa Kaunda was declared winner with 6 418 votes against Mhone’s 6 412.

Mhone, a practising lawyer, argued that he is the rightful winner of the elections.

But the court ruled otherwise, saying Vuwa Kaunda was dully elected.

Vuwa Kaunda is also Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development in the Peter Mutharika administration.

Mhone, on the other hand, was Parliamentarian for Nkhata Bay Central between 2014 and 2019.

Lawyer Leonard Mbulo who represented Kaunda welcomes the ruling while Mhone’s Counsel Wesley Mwafulirwa could not immediately comment.

