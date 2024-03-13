Vuwa Kaunda says he is still a loyal DPP member amidst romours of joining MCP

Former Minister of Lands who is also Member of Parliament for Nkhata-Bay Central Constituency, Simon Vuwa Kaunda has come out clear refuting allegations going rounds on social media speculations that he is contemplating to join the governing Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

In an exclusive interview, with the law maker , Hon Kaunda says has no plans on that. “I am still a Royal member of the DPP and disregard the rumours circulating on the social media. Have I announced that anywhere? Not at all have never done that, ” he said.

Even during the 3 March , 2024 at the commemoration of martyrs days prayers Kaunda praised President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera for being accomodative.

He said Chakwera is able to give opportunities to the opposition members of Parliament to voice out challenges which their constituencies are facing.

“Personally I am so grateful, I am a DPP member but you allowed us to come and present our needs for my constituency whenever we meet,” Vuwa Kaunda said.

During the prayers Vuwa appealed to people of his constituency to maintain law and order and observe decorum.

