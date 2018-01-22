Wa Jeffrey boasts DPP to rule Malawi until 2084: Blind to the ‘dead end ahead!’ warning signs

The governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Secretary General, Griezedar Jeffrey wa Jeffrey, has said it is all about seizing absolute power and retaining it at all cost, nothing else matter, challenging that Malawi Congress Party (MCP) will never rule this country again as DPP will maintain its grip on power until 2084.

Wa Jeffrey was speaking Sunday during a political campaign rally President Peter Mutharika conducted at Lunzu in Blantyre.

Also present at the rally were the Vice-President Saulos Chilima, First Lady Gertrude Mutharika, Cabinet Ministers including Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Kondwani Nankhumwa, Minister of Information and Communications Technology Nicholas Dausi among other DPP heavyweights.

Wa Jeffrey said DPP had received a number of applications from people expressing interests to join the party, a sign of sound and quality leadership in DPP.

“We will welcome as many people as we can and come 2019, DPP will win with a landslide victory,” she said.

Wa Jeffrey hailed Mutharika for allowing members to join the party, saying it will help strengthen the DPP.

“And whether Satan wants it or not, DPP will rule up until 2084,” said Wa Jeffrey.

She also said MCP will not return to power as Malawians denounced the party and its rule in 1993.

The MCP lost its monopoly on power in a 1993 referendum and was roundly defeated in the country’s first free elections.

In opposition since 1994, the MCP remains a major opposition force in Malawi. It is strongest in the Central Region, populated by ethnic Chewa, most of whom are Christians. But lately MCP has been embraced by other ethnic groups, including the Muslim community.

However, The Nation newspaper columnist Moses Michael-Phiri writes that the pendulum for 2019 polls may be swinging in favour of MCP president Dr Lazarus Chakwera, who had to resign from leading Assemblies of God Church, a prestigious position that earned the man of the collar, a coveted place in international Christian .

“Well, political word on the street is that, MCP just like your old blazer is also slowly coming back into fashion.”

He noted that those joining MCP, such as business mogul Nick Yiannakis, high profile politicians in the likes of Sidik Mia, Salim Bagus and scores of DPP members led by Lilongwe City Council deputy mayor Juliana Kaduya, claim it is the only party that can lead Malawi out of corruption, nepotism and lack of rule of law.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :