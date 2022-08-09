Wandale demands state security detail

There was drama at the Chief Resident Magistrate Court in Lilongwe where People’s Land leader Vincent Wandale refused to enter courtroom, saying the state was supposed to provide him with security detail as head of state of what he said United States of Mulanje and Thyolo (Must).

He said he has been writing the Office of President and Cabinet to provide him the security detail to no avail, saying this poses a great security risk to him.

His lawyers however convinced him to get into the courtroom to have the case started.

In the court, Chief Resident Magistrate Madalitso Chimwaza has given the state 10 days to make submissions in a case Wandale is facing the charge of publication of false statements likely to cause fear and alarm to the public.

Wandale, who leads the People’s Land Organization appeared before the court to have the state read his charge sheet and take plea, a thing which did not happen.

