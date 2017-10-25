Wanderers ready for intense derby with Bullets at Bingu Stadium: Malawi TNM Super League

Be Forward Wanderers will renew their fiercest rivalry in football with Nyasa Big Bullets this Saturday in a Blantyre derby to be played Bingu National Stadium in the capital Lilongwe after dropping its earlier demand to have the match played at their home Balaka Stadium.

Wanderers said they are ready to face their Blantyre opponents in Lilongwe in a TNM Super League match after a meeting they had with Super League of Malawi (Sulom) officials.

Nomads general secretary Mike Butao they reversed their decision to demand the match played in Balaka for the good of the game.

He said Sulom needed to “address some logistical issues.”

Butao said Wanderers are ready to play at Bingu National Stadium, saying they have no issues with the venue which he said Wanderers opened the facility with a win when they defeated Bullets in Luso TV Bus Ipite tournament.

Wanderers are tipped for the TNM Super League title as leaders in the 16-team log table with 54 points from 23 games.

Saturday’s clash with Bullets is potential to decide the league campaign which is closing to the closing stages as the ‘people’s team’ are lagging behind on second with seven points but have a game in hand. Silver are third with 46 points.

Meanwhile, Bullets coach Elias Kananji has admitted his side will have to up their game at Bingu Stadium to beat a side tipped for the title, saying they will need to create a stir by beating title favourites.

“The desire is to win and narrow the gap. It is going to be a great challenge. We will need to play very well and play even better than we have done in the last games against them,” he said.

The Nomads lost the first round match to Bullets 1-0.

Gate charges

Meanwhile, Sulom has announced that open stands tickets will be at K2 000, covered stands K3 000, VIP stands K5 000 while corporate box is at K10 000.

