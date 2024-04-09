Water rise levels in Mangochi worry health authorities

Health authorities in Mangochi are worried with the unprecedented water rise levels which they fear could trigger water borne diseases.

Mangochi is experiencing unprecedented water rise levels although the district is not receiving rains.

Health authorities are urging people to use chlorinated water regardless of their sources, as the chances of contamination are high.

The district’s hospital Environmental Health Officer, Andrew Nowa said with the current situation where pit latrines, soakaways, boreholes, and waste bins have been submerged, people have to use chlorinated water for drinking and all house chores.

In most areas around Lake Malawi, the upper shire, and Lake Malombe in the district, water levels have been rising in the past few weeks.

Currently, Mangochi Municipal Council Chief Executive Officer, Enerst Kadzokoya, has asked affected people to consider permanently relocating to upland to avoid other accidents.

