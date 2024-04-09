Centres of vocational excellence for improved youth empowerment, economic growth

Malawi is establishing four Centres of Vocational Excellence (CoVEs) to act as lead colleges for skills development in accordance with labour market needs, which “will result in improved youth qualifications, employability and productivity, thereby effectively contributing to economic and key industries growth”.

The CoVEs are: Tourism Centre of Vocational Excellence within Malawi Institute of Tourism (MIT) in Blantyre, Lilongwe Technical College focusing on agricultural mechanization, Mzuzu Technical College for renewable energy and Salima Technical College championing the skills in marine transport and boat building.

Ministry of Labour and the Technical, Entrepreneurial, Vocational Education and Training Authority (TEVETA), in partnership with European Union (EU) funded Zantchito Skills for Jobs Project implemented by British Council, are spearheading the establishment of CoVEs.

Speaking during the launch of the tourism CoVE at MIT in Blantyre, British Council’s Deputy Team Leader Dr. Dick Maganga, said the four CoVEs will be responding directly to labour market needs.

“They will enable the vocational training institutions to rapidly adapt skills provision to evolving economic and social needs. They will stimulate local business development and innovation by creating innovation hubs and supporting entrepreneurial initiatives of leaners”.

The Zantchito Skills for Jobs Technical Assistance Programme, a 51-month project funded to the tune of €5.7 Million by the European Union, supports the establishment of CoVEs to also act as knowledge hubs in the sectors they are selected and lead on best practice in research, development, teaching, learning, assessment and quality, among others.

According to Dr. Maganga, the project and its partners will also facilitate the development and review of the curriculum, for the CoVEs “will soon start offering improved or even entirely new short and long-term courses”.

“We will also be building the capacity of management and instructors in the colleges to facilitate the provision of equipment and infrastructure to CoVEs.

“Through targeted training programmes, modern facilities and industry partnerships, CoVEs will play a pivotal role in bridging the skills gap and fostering economic prosperity,” he said.

It is also expected that the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS), another stakeholder in the Zantchito project, will construct at the MIT Kwacha site, a double storey building comprising administration offices.

UNOPS will also build classrooms, general stores, a clinic for students, practical demonstration kitchen, a surrounding perimeter fence and support delivery of tourism specific high-tech equipment for the training needs.

TEVETA Service Centre Manager for the Southern Region, Conceptor Bamusi, said the authority looks forward to competencies in operation, management and leadership of CoVEs.

“We want to ensure productivity principles are delivered to the leaners who must have a culture of productivity enhancement. This brings smart, cost effective and quality ways of doing things”.

Director for TEVET in the Ministry of Labour, Richard Chirwa, explained that through the Zantchito project and establishment of CoVEs, they learnt the importance of collaboration to achieve the Malawi 2063 vision, citing also the coming together of ministries of tourism, agriculture, transport and trade, among others.

Marjorie Shema, Principal Secretary for Administration in the Ministry of Tourism, said CoVEs align with the aspirations of the Malawi 2063 Vision to achieve agriculture commercialization, increased productivity and industrialization and urbanization.

She particularly pointed out the tourism CoVE at MIT in Blantyre, where she noted training will be provided using advanced technologies and infrastructure, resulting in “authentic innovations”.

“This is a testament of government’s commitment to providing quality skills training and education that is aligned with the needs of our economy. This will bridge the skills gap in tourism and equip the youth with the expertise needed to thrive in this rapidly growing industry”.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!