Fate of Thodi, Batawalala money laundering case tomorrow

The money laundering case involving former Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services Director General Elvis Thodi and businessman Abdul Karim Batatawala enters court tomorrow at Zomba High Court.

Court documents indicate the high court sitting as a constitutional court will either agree with the Thodi and Batatawala that the court proceedings are unconstitutional or side with the state that the two just want to buy time.

The two are being accused of inflating the figures of materials supplied to the departments of Immigration and Citizenship Services by a company owned by Batatawala.

The case that commenced in 2021, with eight witnesses already paraded by the Anti-Corruption Bureau, was halted in 2023 to pave the way for constitutional court applications. If the courts agree with Thodi and Batatawalas’ prayer, the case at magistrate court falls off, but if it is determined otherwise, the case proceeds.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!