It’s over! Govt rejects Chizuma’s application for contract renewal

Government has rejected an application from the embattled Director General (DG) of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Ms Martha Chizuma, for the renewal of her contract, Nyasa Times understands.

Highly placed sources at the Capital Hill have tipped this publication, stating that Secretary to the President and Cabinet (SPC), Ms Colleen Zamba, has turned down her application albeit without giving reasons.

This publication has further been told that Zamba advised Chizuma to go on leave pending expiry of her contract, a proposal the latter turned down as well.

“Chizuma opted to stay put and complete her contract,” confided the source.

But when contacted for a comment, Zamba claimed that her office has not received any application to that effect.

“Not application came to my office. No leave commutation is a policy of government for all officers. Martha has a contract and it’s her contract that governs her position,” said the SPC in a brief response.

On her part, Chizuma said she was not aware about the rejection of her application for the extension of her contract at the graft-busting body.

“Oh really? I don’t know about that,” she reacted.

