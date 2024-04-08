Chakwera hails Corps Africa for impacting lives of Malawian youths

Malawi leader President Lazarus Chakwera has commended Corps Africa for investing its effort in grooming young people to bring about sustainable change within themselves and their communities.

President Chakwera made the remarks on Monday, when he held a meeting with Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Corps Africa Liz Fanning at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe.

Corps Africa places college educated African volunteers in rural communities to identify and solve their most pressing local challenges.

In his remarks, the Malawi leader said youth empowerment is key to transforming the country into a self – reliant nation.

He then hailed Ms. Fanning for choosing to positively impact the lives of young people.

He also praised the organization for coming up with solutions to the challenges that the youth face in their daily life.

He described Corps Africa as a partner to work with, to help in transforming Malawian communities.

“You could choose to do what you want, but you said no, let me empower the youth. Let us have more of these young people. I wish you all the best,” he said.

Ms Fanning explained that her organization decided to invest in Malawi youths to help them become effective leaders.

“Our main goal is to engage young people to bring out solutions that are sustainable,” she said.

Taking his turn, Malawi Corps Country Director, Arthur Nkosi said the organization will continue collaborating with government to help it realize its Vision 2063 Agenda.

“We want to groom the youth to become what they want and also become responsible citizens,” he said.

