Waya names Malawi Queens final squad for England series: Captain ‘Ayuda’ dropped

Malawi Queens head coach Mary Waya has named her final squad which is expected to play international testing series match against the 2017 World Fast5 Netball Series champions England later this month.
A total of 18 players were called into training camp which started on Sunday this week but only 12 have made it in Waya’s final squad.
Out of the players which were included in the just ended Fast5 competition in Australia, Waya has dropped two namely veteran and former Queens captain Caroline Ntukule ‘Ayuda’ Ngwira and shooter Alinafe Kamwala both from Kukoma Diamonds.
The other players who have failed to be drafted in the final squad are Fanny Mwale, Pilirani Msukwa , Grace Chazungulira and Shirrah Dimba.
Meanwhile Waya has finally included Australian based and Malawi star shooter Mwai Kumwenda who was recently expelled from the Queens team by the Netball Associatiin of Malawi (NAM) in what NAM claimed as to lack of discipline.
Here is the full squad.
DEFENDERS
Juliet Sambo— Blue Eagles Sisters
Joana Kachilika- Thunder Queens
Martha Dambo—
Thunder Queens
Wezzie Mzembe—Kukoma Diamonds
Lauren Ngwira—Tigresses
ATTACKERS
Takondwa Lwazi—Blue Eagles Sisters
Thandie Galeta—Thunder Queens
Rose Nkanda—Civonets
SHOOTERS
Mwai Kumwenda—
Melbourne Vixens
Joyce Mvula— Blue Eagles Sisters
Jane Chimaliro—Civonets
Jessca Mazengera Sanudi— Kukoma Diamonds
