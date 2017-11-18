Waya names Malawi Queens final squad for England series: Captain ‘Ayuda’ dropped

Malawi Queens head coach Mary Waya has named her final squad which is expected to play international testing series match against the 2017 World Fast5 Netball Series champions England later this month.

A total of 18 players were called into training camp which started on Sunday this week but only 12 have made it in Waya’s final squad.

Out of the players which were included in the just ended Fast5 competition in Australia, Waya has dropped two namely veteran and former Queens captain Caroline Ntukule ‘Ayuda’ Ngwira and shooter Alinafe Kamwala both from Kukoma Diamonds.

The other players who have failed to be drafted in the final squad are Fanny Mwale, Pilirani Msukwa , Grace Chazungulira and Shirrah Dimba.

Meanwhile Waya has finally included Australian based and Malawi star shooter Mwai Kumwenda who was recently expelled from the Queens team by the Netball Associatiin of Malawi (NAM) in what NAM claimed as to lack of discipline.

Here is the full squad.

DEFENDERS

Juliet Sambo— Blue Eagles Sisters

Joana Kachilika- Thunder Queens

Martha Dambo—

Thunder Queens

Wezzie Mzembe—Kukoma Diamonds

Lauren Ngwira—Tigresses

ATTACKERS

Takondwa Lwazi—Blue Eagles Sisters

Thandie Galeta—Thunder Queens

Rose Nkanda—Civonets

SHOOTERS

Mwai Kumwenda—

Melbourne Vixens

Joyce Mvula— Blue Eagles Sisters

Jane Chimaliro—Civonets

Jessca Mazengera Sanudi— Kukoma Diamonds

