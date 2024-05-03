What? Machinga magistrate court registers over 300 divorce case just since January this year

Authorities in Machinga have disclosed that magistrate courts in the district have received over 300 divorce cases since January this year.

Machinga magistrate Austin Kamanga says the cases have resulted in an increased number of children being neglected as parents tussle for separation.

Speaking during a legal clinic for school stakeholders in the area of Traditional Authority Sale in Machinga organised by organisations including Youth Wave Malawi under the Power to Youth project, Kamanga says the trend is increasing cases of school dropouts, child marriages, and teen pregnancies as children seek green pasture.

Community policing coordinator for the Nselema Police post, sub-inspector Elias Sunga, says most of the cases are coming from the border areas with Mozambique, where child marriages with foreigners are rampant.

