Whichever way ConCourt ruling will go, tiny party Mbakuwaku will respect – Kuwani

February 1, 2020 Green Muheya - Nyasa Times 2 Comments

Peter Kuwani the president of the tiny Mbakuwaku Movement for Development (MMD), who contested in the disputed May 2019 presidential elections, has said whichever way the ruling of the  Constitutional Court will go, his party will respect it.

Peter Sinusi Driver Kuwani of Mbakuwaku : We will accept the ruling

The five-panel judges of the High Court sitting as  Constitutional Court will deliver  the ruling on the presidential elections case on Monday 3rd February, 2020 kin Lilongwe.

Speaking at a news conference at Mount Soche, Blantyre on Friday, Kuwani said Malawi is a peace-loving country and people should not let their different political affiliation bring disunity.

The judges who will determine whether the election that saw  President Peter Mutharika getting approximately 1.9 million votes,  Malawi Congress Party (MCP) presidential hopeful Lazarus Chakwera 1.8 million and UTM Party president Saulso Chilima 1 million was a true reflection of the wishes and will of the people of Malawi.

In an earlier statement, acting Inspector General of Police Duncan Mwapasa said they have put in place necessary measures to control any acts of violence before, during and after the court judgement.

Kapado Chimulirenji
Guest
Kapado Chimulirenji

Opportunistic parties need not to be given stage to say nonsense. We know the position of Mbakuwaku and what they are praying for.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Boris Johnson
Guest
Boris Johnson

KKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKK. Nde mwati tiny party? Khalani ndi ulemu koma. hahahah

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago