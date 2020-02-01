Whichever way ConCourt ruling will go, tiny party Mbakuwaku will respect – Kuwani

Peter Kuwani the president of the tiny Mbakuwaku Movement for Development (MMD), who contested in the disputed May 2019 presidential elections, has said whichever way the ruling of the Constitutional Court will go, his party will respect it.

The five-panel judges of the High Court sitting as Constitutional Court will deliver the ruling on the presidential elections case on Monday 3rd February, 2020 kin Lilongwe.

Speaking at a news conference at Mount Soche, Blantyre on Friday, Kuwani said Malawi is a peace-loving country and people should not let their different political affiliation bring disunity.

The judges who will determine whether the election that saw President Peter Mutharika getting approximately 1.9 million votes, Malawi Congress Party (MCP) presidential hopeful Lazarus Chakwera 1.8 million and UTM Party president Saulso Chilima 1 million was a true reflection of the wishes and will of the people of Malawi.

In an earlier statement, acting Inspector General of Police Duncan Mwapasa said they have put in place necessary measures to control any acts of violence before, during and after the court judgement.

