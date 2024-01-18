Will DPP expel Jeffrey for failing to appear before disciplinary committee?

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is still undecided whether to expel or suspend former secretary general, who is now Central Region vice president, Grezelder Jeffrey, for refusing to appear before the party’s disciplinary committee, which summoned her and other officials early this month.

Equally troubling is that, party officials, including disciplinary committee chairperson Jean Kalirani, have strongly refused to comment on the matter.

However, according to letters the disciplinary committee sent to those it summoned, it was a must for every summoned member to appear before the committee.

“Take notice that if you fail to attend the disciplinary hearing without any justifiable reasons, the committee has the power to make recommendations to the central committee for necessary sanctions under Article 15(4) of the DPP constitution,” the letter reads.

Sanctions provided for under Article 15(4) include expulsion, suspension or censure of the member.

“The disciplinary committee may recommend to the central committee the expulsion, suspension or censure of a member or may recommend other disciplinary and conciliatory measures as the facts may justify,” Article 15(4) of the party’s constitution reads.

When pushed to comment, Kalilani refused three times to dust off a word, maintaining a lid on the lips saying: “No, I can’t tell you anything,”

DPP spokesperson Shadric Namalomba said the party will communicate its final position once all disciplinary processes have been followed.

“That’s part of the disciplinary process and we will communicate the party’s final decision at an appropriate time. We don’t want to address the issues separately. When the Central Executive Committee has made the final determination, Malawians will be informed,” Namalomba said.

When we phoned Jeffrey, her sister, who kept picking the calls, said she [Jeffrey] was locked up in a meeting.

Jeffrey was summoned to appear before the disciplinary committee alongside former vice president for the Southern Region Kondwani Nankhumwa, who is now adviser to party leader Peter Mutharika; former director of women Cecelia Chazama; and other officials such as Uladi Mussa, Nicholas Dausi and Mark Botoman, among others.

They were accused of organising a National Governing Council (NGC) meeting the party claims was not sanctioned by Mutharika.

It is not known why Jeffrey failed to appear before the committee.

