Yet to be registered Nzika Coalition party says it will punish corrupt politicians

A yet to be registered political party Nzika Coalition has promised Malawians to root out corruption in the country.

Nzika Coalition President Christopher Mike Chiomba made the promise on Wednesday in an interview with the publication.

According to Mike Chiomba, Nzika Coalition which is geared to form the next government is comprised of true patriots, and very serious individuals who will end corruption.

“Let me reiterate that Nzika Coalition led government will be made up of true patriots, and very serious individuals.

Governments that will adopt a real zero corruption policy because it is this evil vice that has deteriorate the once thrived Malawi. Nzika Coalition is coming up with the restoration of our lost glory,” said Chiomba

Meanwhile, according to Mike Chiomba, the process to have the party registered are on advanced stage and soon the party will hit the ground ready for 2025 presidential elections.

“I have noted with gratitude the hunger Many Malawians have to see Nzika Coalition come on the ground.

“Let me assure you all that our Executive members have that in pipeline to get this done,” assured Mike Chiomba

He further said: We are building and registering a Political Party that will not be equal to any other Political party that came before us.

“This will be a party of no recycled Politicians that have tainted the image of Malawi locally and internationally. This is the Party of new faces, new Names and new ideas.”

Trending under the slogan ‘New Dawn For Better Malawi’, Nzika Coalition is founded on three pillars; Integrity, Competence and Service.

