Chakwera says security agents housing project on the right track

Malawi President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera says his dream to build decent and bigger houses for all security agents in the country is on the right track and will soon be a reality.

Security agents in the country have been nursing a housing problem for a long period of time and when he assumed power in 2020, Chakwera promised to build 10,000 houses for Malawi Defence Force (MDF), Malawi Police Service (MPS), Malawi Prison Service and Immigration Department.

The project which started in December 2021 has been spread across all corners of the country and currently over 1,000 houses are under construction in the first phase of the project.

Chakwera on Wednesday carried out an inspection of some of his administration’s landmark projects in the Southern Region districts of Chikwawa and Blantyre.

“I must confirm that we are on track to finish all the 10,000 units as promised,” said the Malawi leader when he officially commissioned staff houses at Bangwe Police Sub – Station in Blantyre.

“This is what I envisioned when we promised decent accommodation for these four state entities.”

The tour gave an opportunity to President Chakwera to appreciate progress of construction works at Mitole Police Station in Chikwawa, Mount Pleasant housing compound and the new office complex at Blantyre Police.

