WOCACA calls for concerted efforts to empower women in fighting cancer

As the world commemorates International Women’s Day, the Women’s Coalition Against Cancer (WOCACA) is shining a spotlight on the plight of women and girls living with cancer and other chronic illnesses in Malawi.

Despite progress, women continue to bear a disproportionate burden of disease, facing late diagnosis, limited access to treatment, and social stigma.

In a statement shared with us this morning, WOCACA Executive Director Maud Mwakasungula said her organization firmly believes that there are no human rights without women’s rights.

“The struggle for justice, equality, and dignity cannot succeed if women and girls continue to face discrimination, violence, and exclusion,” said Mwakasungula.

In Malawi, women are often primary caregivers, community builders, and economic supporters. Yet, when they fall ill, they struggle to access quality healthcare. Poverty, cultural barriers, fear of discrimination, and lack of health information exacerbate the problem, particularly in rural areas.

Mwakasungula said this year’s International Women’s Day theme should reminds Malawians that supporting women and girls matters more than ever.

‘When women are healthy, families are stronger, communities become stronger, and nations progress,” she emphasized.

WOCACA has since called for stronger commitment to gender justice and women’s rights, stressing the need for women to have easy access to quality healthcare services, including cancer screening, diagnosis, treatment, and palliative care.

“Girls must have unlimited access to education and health information that empowers them to protect their wellbeing. Moreover, women must be given priority at decision-making tables. Policies affecting health systems, community progress, and national priorities must include women’s voices. Women living with cancer and other NCDs have valuable experiences that should shape health policies and programmes.

“As we commemorate International Women’s Day 2026, WOCACA urges stakeholders to renew their commitment to protecting and empowering women and girls. Supporting women is an act of justice and a foundation for national development. When women are protected, communities prosper. When women’s rights are respected, humanity moves forward,” she concluded.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :