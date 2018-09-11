YAIO empowers young people on sexual reproductive health  

Youth Activists Initiative Organization (YAIO) on Friday launched a sexual reproductive health project aimed at empowering young people in Blantyre City with information and skills on HIV/AIDS and sexual reproductive health.

The project called Information about Sexual and Reproductive Health (Lesson for Life), also tackles issues of human rights, governance, education, career guidance and conflict management.

Speaking during the launch in Chilomoni Township, YAIO Programme Manager, Lauryne Sembereka said through the project young people will be equipped comprehensive knowledge about sexual reproductive health including HIV so that are able to make informed decisions.

“The project came as a follow up of the translation and dissemination of Called to Care Manual No.8 and 10 projects which we implemented from July 2015 to June 2018. It will not only target young people but also adults,” explained Sembereka.

“We expect the project to improve communication and dialogue between young people and adults (parents, guardians, caregivers, and community leaders) in communities where it is implemented.”

The launch was attended by different stakeholders including group village head Chilomoni, group village head Chibwana, ward councilor for the area (Phillip Kameta), teachers for primary and secondary schools, Community based organizations, youth groups, leaders of local governance structures, community members, young mothers and mother group leaders.

Group village head Chilomoni welcomed the project and commended YAIO for initiating such initiative, saying many young people in the area face different sexual reproductive health challenges and that the project will help address such challenges.

The two-year project is being funded by MISEREOR. The project targets young people between the ages of 10 -25 years (from youth groups & adolescents from schools – 10 primary schools & 5 secondary schools) and adults (parents, care givers, mother groups, young mothers, young couples, community leaders and faith leaders).

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :