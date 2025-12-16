Youth Advocate Charles Kajoloweka Rejects TEVETA Board Appointment, Citing Principles and Integrity

Youth rights and governance advocate Charles Kajoloweka has once again made a bold statement on ethical leadership, turning down a high-profile government board appointment. Kajoloweka declined his appointment to the board of the Technical, Entrepreneurial and Vocational Education and Training Authority (TEVETA), citing concerns over maintaining independence, accountability, and public trust.

In a formal letter to Chief Secretary Justin Saidi dated 15 December 2025, Kajoloweka, who also serves as Executive Director of Youth and Society (YAS), said accepting the position could compromise—or be perceived to compromise—the independence of his organization and the integrity of its advocacy work.

“It is therefore in the best interests of accountable governance, public trust, and institutional clarity that I respectfully decline the offer,” he wrote.

This is not the first time Kajoloweka has taken such a principled stance. In September 2020, he similarly declined an appointment to the board of the National Youth Council, arguing that it could undermine his commitment to independent youth advocacy.

Kajoloweka’s decision comes amid growing concerns among civil society and youth organizations over the politicization of government boards and the potential for such appointments to dilute independent oversight. His stance has been described by colleagues and governance experts as a rare demonstration of ethical courage, reinforcing the importance of principled leadership in Malawi’s governance landscape.

Observers note that TEVETA plays a crucial role in shaping technical, entrepreneurial, and vocational education, with board members influencing strategic decisions affecting youth skills development, employment, and national productivity. Kajoloweka’s refusal underscores the delicate balance between engagement with government structures and preserving the autonomy of civil society actors, particularly those advocating for youth empowerment and accountability.

By rejecting the appointment, Kajoloweka signals that institutional integrity and public trust must take precedence over personal prestige, setting a high bar for ethical standards in governance and youth advocacy in Malawi.

