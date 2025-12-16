BREAKING NEWS: Opposition Leader Simplex Chithyola Targeted as Police Descend on Kasungu Farm

Reports have emerged that the Malawi Police Service, acting on instructions from higher authorities, is reportedly executing a search warrant at the farm of Simplex Chithyola, former Finance Minister and current Leader of the Opposition, in Kasungu.

The investigation allegedly centers on unfounded claims that Chithyola misappropriated public funds, including billions from the National Economic Empowerment Fund (NEEF), to finance his farming activities. Sources close to the matter, however, stress that these allegations remain unverified, and police have yet to publicly confirm any official action.

Chithyola, who could not be reached for comment, has long been an established farmer, engaged in agriculture even before entering politics. His farm in Kasungu has always been part of his private business endeavors, making the current accusations appear politically motivated rather than evidence-based.

Observers note that this action fits a broader pattern by the DPP-led government of using state institutions to target senior MCP officials with frivolous allegations, undermining opposition figures through intimidation and legal harassment.

Critics argue that such moves divert attention from pressing national issues while instilling fear among opposition leaders. Chithyola’s supporters insist that the farming enterprise is completely legitimate, and that attempts to link it to public funds are an obvious tactic aimed at discrediting him and weakening the MCP ahead of the next political cycle.

As police proceed to the farm, questions loom over the rule of law, fairness, and impartiality of government institutions, with many calling for restraint and for any investigation to be conducted transparently and without political interference.

Chithyola has consistently demonstrated a commitment to both public service and private enterprise, making this latest action appear less like law enforcement and more like political persecution.

