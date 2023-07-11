Youthful Flames burn Comoros to reach Cosafa semis

Soccer loving Malawians are all smiles following Flames’ semi final qualification after beating Comoros 2 nil on Tuesday at Moses Mabhida Stadium in South Africa at this year’s edition of the Hollywwodbets Cosafa Cup.

Flames last reached the semi finals of the Cosafa Cup in 2003 when they beat Botswana on post-match penalties after a one-all draw in regulation time in Gaborone. Youthful left back Moses Chavula scored Malawi’s equaliser through a long range scorcher in the 87th minute.

The journey to the semis in the 2023 edition has seen The Flames beating defending champions Zambia 1nil in the opening match, followed by a 2 nil demolition of Seychelles before humiliating Comoros.

Malawi scored both goals in the first half against Comoros. Chawanangwa Kaonga was fouled in the 18 metre box and the referee did not hesitate to point to the penalty spot. He took the penalty kick himself and gave The Flames a 1 nil lead after 26 minutes.

Youthful Patrick Mwaungulu, who started the game in place of Robert Saizi, scored Malawi’s second goal in the 35th minute. He hit a rebound when Chimwemwe Idana’s shot ricocheted from the post.

The Flames enjoyed the entire second half with a lion’s share of possession and beautiful passes in their own half as well as the enemy territory.

Patrick Mwaungulu was named player of the match.

Speaking after the match, Comoros coach said his team learnt a lot from this year’s competition.

The winning coach Patrick Mabedi said it felt good to win all the three games out of the group.

Said Mabedi: “I thank the players and my technical team as well as the supporters. We knew they would park the bus but we told the players to be patient and we managed to get the goals we wanted. The players did a good a job.”

Malawi will play the semi final match on Friday. The opponent is yet to be known after other group matches this Wednesday.

