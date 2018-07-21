Zambezi Evangelical Church to hold national youth conference in Monkey-bay

The Zambezi Evangelical Church (ZEC) under Mitsidi Synod in Blantyre will hold a four-day national youth conference with a major focus on encouraging the youth to strive for excellence in their lives, a senior church official has said.

The conference will be held at Lisumbwi Secondary School in Monkey-Bay, Mangochi from 26 to 29 July 2018 under the theme “Excellence building”.

Speaking in an interview in Lilongwe, National Youth Coordinator for the Church Pastor Gift Mphongolo said the church wants the youths to always aim for the best in their ever day lives.

“We want them to move from mediocrity to excellence through the building of their spiritual, social and physical life. They should aim higher and that is why we have this year’s theme centering of building excellence,” Mphongolo said.

He added that this year’s message is a continuation of the main subject they started two years ago about building one’s life through set goals.

The church holds this type of youth conference every two years at both national and regional level with the aim of empowering the youths in their spiritual and physical lives, according to Mphongolo.

Activities at this year’s event will include revival nights, talent shows, sports tournaments and different teachings from various men and women of God.

“The messages from powerful ministers of God will tackle cross cutting issues that affect the youths such as peer pressure, which often result in school drop-out, teenage pregnancies and child marriages,” Mphongolo said.

Speaking in a separate interview, national chairperson for Zambezi Evangelical Church Student Organisation (ZECSO) Henderson Kautsi said the conference will be inspiring and empowering to the youth in grasping the church’s vision of transformation in both physical and spiritual life.

“We want to develop a youth ministry that should become a vibrant movement for transforming the youth spiritually and socially and spread the same to the whole world,” Kautsi said.

