Zambia invites Malawi Women’s National Basketball Team

Zambia has invited Malawi for an international women’s club championship in March this year.

Basketball Association of Malawi (Basmal) women’s tournament director Lusungu Banda has said Malawi is set to participate at the tournament.

She disclosed this on the sidelines of a Women’s All Stars Tournament held in Malawi’s capital, Lilongwe on Saturday.

Said Banda: “The Women’s All Stars Tournament was organised to give players a chance to showcase their talent. Their performance proved that we have capable players to feature in international competitions. We will call for a national championship oncve the 2023/24 is over to select the national team players.”

However, she said Malawi’s participation will depend on availability of funding.

The tournament director said the Under-16 National Women’s Tea, which won bronze in the Region 5 Games Malawi hosted in December 2022, has proved that Malawi can produce a good team.

University of Livingstonia’s Archangels Player Deborah Mtegha, who was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) during the All Stars event, applauded Basmal, saying they are ready to compete in international tournaments.

During the tournament Team Mo beat Team Thandie 56-41 while Team Faith won 46-44 over Team Angel in the Rising Star Under-20 match.

Team Els triumphed over Team Lisu 51-50 in a celebrity game, which comprised former women’s basketball stars.

Basmal held the tournament with funding from the Malawi National Council of Sports and Malawi Olympic Committee.

