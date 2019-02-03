Zodiak gets US envoy’s praise for pioneering girls’ education with awards

American Ambassador to Malawi Virginia Palmer has hailed the leading private owned media house Zodiak Broadcasting Station for its zeal in promoting girls’ education in the country through its initiative dubbed ‘Girl Child Awards’.

Among other things the Girl Child Initiative is believed to have accelerated the performance of young girls in various secondary schools across the country.

“The gesture has shown that indeed Zodiak Broadcasting Station is echoing late American Human Rights Activist Malcom X who once said “education is the passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today”.

Speaking on Friday during the 2018 Zodiak Girl Child Awards at St Mary’s Secondary School in Zomba Palmer said girls’ education is paramount if the country is to develop and she made reference to the American economy which is a result of promoting girls education and women empowerment.

“I am very proud to be part of this event, as a mother of two, it always pleases me to see young girls doing the best in academics and making big in life. Let me take this opportunity to salute Gospel Kazako and the entire Zodiak for this great Initiative which has left many girls with smiles,” she said

She further urged Zodiak to continue with the initiative for the betterment of the country and she also encouraged the awardees to continue working hard if they are to enjoy and achieve their goals.

Zodiak Broadcasting Station Managing Director Gospel Kazako said they will continue supporting girls’ education in the country saying they are confident that girls and women have potential to fully contribute to the economic growth of this country.

Kazako further appealed to policy makers in the country to consider involving women in the equation if the dreams of this nation are to come true.

“Women and girls are Malawi’s greatest untapped resource, and it is them, not diamonds or anything else, that will be the foundation for solid, sustainable and equitable progress of this country therefore there is need to invest in them”, he said.

Late Ghanaian Diplomat Kofi Annan once said “when women thrive, all of the society benefits”, this has also necessitated Zodiak through its Managing Director Kazako to support all women vying for various positions in the forth coming tripartite elections by reducing advertising rates with 50 percent regardless of their political parties.

This year Zodiak has awarded 11 bright young girls from various Girls Secondary Schools.

One of the awardees from St Mary’s Secondary school Amina Ntopole said her secret was hard work and being focused during class.

Some of the awardees were Desire Hellings and Shakin Imran from Likuni Girls Secondary School, Bridget Gumbo from Ludzi Girls Secondary School, Madalo Tadala Mafupa, Roseline Nambazo, Elizabeth Mitawa Rashid and Annie Sinyanya from St Mary’s Secondary school, Yankho Maseko, Faith Gumulira and Wantwah Mwantowe from Mary Mount Secondary School while Judith Novete outshined fellow students at Nkhamenya Girls Secondary School.

Since 2006 Zodiak Broadcasting Station has been awarding outstanding girls in Malawi School Certificate of Education examination and so far, over 50 girls have been sent to study in various Universities in Malawi and across the borders.

