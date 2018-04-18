Zomba CCAP bids farewell to Rev. Mangisa: ‘Development oriented cleric’ moves to St. Columba in Blantyre

Zomba Church of Central African Presbyterian (CCAP) on Sunday described Reverend Reynold Mangisa as development oriented man of God who has changed things and transformed lives of Christians at the church.

Church Session Clerk, Dr. Levison Chiwaula said Rev. Mangisa was born with the gift of teaching the word of God which changes mindsets of Christians both spiritually and physically.

Dr. Chiwaula was speaking at Zomba CCAP Church Hall during a farewell ceremony for Rev. Mangisa who has been transferred to St. Columba CCAP Church in Blantyre.

“As a talented pastor in preaching the word of God, Rev. Mangisa told us how we can invest our money by doing business activities which Christians are now committed to,” he said.

The Session Clerk said a lot of development activities have taken place at the church since the out-going Moderator for the church arrived in 2014.

Chiwaula cited the construction of a church hall, opening of a secondary school, building of residential property for rental purposes, beginning of contemporary service and increased amount of money which the congregation contributes to the church.

He added that Rev. Mangisa has left the church with a good system of managing it in all its aspects.

Bidding farewell to the congregation, Mangisa said his stay at Zomba CCAP church for over four years was very exciting because he has managed to achieve nearly all the goals he set out on the onset of his mission.

During his term at Zomba CCAP, Mangisa, among other things, taught Christians to be in good relationship with others besides encouraging congregants to develop a spirit of self sustenance.

Mangisa also urged church leaders not to focus on spiritual activities only but also look at how they could contribute towards national development.

“Church leaders have a role to play in national development especially by encouraging the faithful to take part in development activities taking place in their respective areas,” he said.

Rev. Mangisa was transferred from Michiru CCAP Church in Blantyre to Zomba CCAP in 2014 and will be moving to St. Columba CCAP in Blantyre exchanging with Rev. Brave Chikopa.

