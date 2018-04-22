Zomba CCAP congregation not happy with Rev Managua’s’s transfer

Christians at Zomba CCAP church on Sunday lamented the Synod’s decision to move their Church Moderator Reverend Reynold Mangisa from Zomba to Blantyre following his good fruits he has been bearing at the church.

After ministering at the church for the period of over four years, Rev. Mangisa has been known by his good work of taking care of any member of the church from grassroots level regardless of their age or financial muscles.

Church Session Clerk, Dr. Levison Chiwaula said his transfer has not pleased the church since it come as a shock to the congregation following good relationship they had with their church Minister.

“The whole church didn’t expect that the Synod will move the Minister to another church this year,” said Dr. Chiwaula.

He accepted the proposal by Blantyre Synod to transfer the Church Minister to St Columba CCAP in Blantyre saying the church cannot oppose synod’s decision and procedure.

Concurring with Dr. Chiwaula, Sunday school children at the church also expressed their sadness.

One of Sunday school children Wandipatsa Kaphuka said it is very painful to hear and see Rev. Mangisa move from their church leaving them alone.

“Though there is hope to receive another church Minister, we feel pain to lose such kind of Man of God whose personality was also focusing on children ministry.

“Our spiritual lives as children have been growing each and every day as he was teaching us how to be good citizens as well as to serve God for a purpose,” said Kaphuka.

In his farewell remarks to congregation after the concerns, Rev. Mangisa encouraged them saying the work of the Lord will continue as another Minister will be coming to continue where he stopped.

He urged Sunday school children to commit themselves into the word of God and avoid doing immoral activities which can lead them to hell.

Mangisa added that the Synod sent him to serve them with a purpose and it is the same Synod which decides whom to move from point one to another.

Reverend Mangisa bid farewell to Zomba CCAP Christians after serving them in the period of over four years and is expected to move to St Columba CCAP in Blantyre

