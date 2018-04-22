Chanco advocating for clean environment: Students sweeps Zomba city centre

In a gesture to complement, beautify Malawi initiative, students from the University of Malawi at Chancellor College on Saturday conducted a sweeping exercise in Zomba City centre where among other things they sensitized vendors to take care of their surroundings.

Speaking during the exercise students union vice president Vera Banda said as students they do realize their responsibilities and it was their duty to go out and tell people on the importance of living in a health environment hence the sweeping exercise.

“We want to make our surrounding clean, so that we can avoid some of the diseases that are caused by uncleanliness and just to make sure that our environment is clean, we thought it is wise to engage ourselves in this noble exercise so that others can borrow a leaf and join us in fighting for the common good.

“As intellectuals we have a huge task to teach the nation on other issues that can support the citizenly wellbeing and countries development”. She said

Banda expressed concern with litters that choke the city’s streets and pavements which she together with fellow students’ gaze each and every time they are in town.

“As city residents we felt we need to act and it is our hope that everyone will take the responsibility of taking care for our environment by avoiding unnecessary littering and make the use of garbage tins properly.” she said

On a separate interview, Chanco Gender Students organisation president Yohane Tembo added that university students are supposed to be agents of positive change by engaging themselves in social responsibility activities.

“Mostly, people have perceptions that university students are always in for front to cause havoc in the country but we are here to demonstrate that as students we are also concerned with issues to do with our environment and we will continue advocating for clean environment”, he said

The exercise started from Zomba main shoprite up to the District Commissioner’s (DC) office.

