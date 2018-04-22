Rising gospel artist Randy to launch fourth album

Rising gospel musician Randy Nasungwi is set to launch his 4th album titled ‘Ndabwerako’ on 29, April, 2018 at HHI Multipurpose Hall in Blantyre.

The Blantyre based musician said the upcoming 12-track package is another step in the development of his career since joining the arts industry twelve years ago.

“Ndabwerako makes a difference. Of course, I have done many tracks on my previous albums, but this new production is a complex fusion of different genres. Religious worship. I am trying to produce music for all ages and tastes,” he said.

Randy has worked with several artists to produce the forthcoming album.

“From the onset, I have always believed in partnership. That helps artistes to share ideas and nurture hidden talents that may not come out when one performs alone. Learning from my praise experience, collective effort is the ideal way to go,” he said.

He also said during the launch he has invited several supporting artists like Namasalima Singers, Mixed voices, Joyful Souls, the 3 jews, Davie Chiwaya, Chifundo Chikoja and Arnold Kilembe.

After the launch, Randy has promised Malawians of a tour in all three regions.

“We are going to tour Malawi after the launch.My previous albums opened doors for me. There are at least notable artists whom I am going to share the stage with during the tour,” he said.

His previous three albums are Someday, Dzina Palibe and Sanathane nane.

