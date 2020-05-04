Zomba City Council staff strike to demand transfer of CEO Thombozi

Workers at Zomba City Council on Monday started a sit-in strike forcing authorities to address their concerns and immediate removal of their Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Charles Thombozi accusing him of incompetence.

Essential services such as city clinic, collection of wastes and collection of revenue have been affected.

The striking staffclosed the main entrance to the civic offices near the gates of Zomba State House with tree branches while others used fire brigade vehicle chanting song of a chief achoke.

According to Workers Union President for the city Patrick Manyalo, members of staff are boycotting work because of number of issues including demanding transfer of Thombozi.

Manyalo said Thombozi has been failing to address several issues workers complained before including increment and pension arrears.

He added that the CEO most of the times does not report for work despite having a lot of benefits.

“Members of staff are tired of his misconduct especially he rarely reports for duties where other things at the council are not properly managed”, said Manyalo.

The angry staff members also demanding risk allowances due to Covid-19 pandemic and Personal Protective Equipments on Coronavirus issues.

Manyalo earlier told Nyasa Times that the striking staff started engaging authorities on some of the issues but non of them have been addressed.

“We met management in March and April this year reminding on the same and we warned them that if fails we will hold the sit in from 4th May but did not respond,” he added.

Meanwhile, Zomba City Council spokesperson Mercy Chaluma said the council received the letter in which they indicated to hold a si- in but the staff proceeded with it before a response.

Chaluma further said authorities will meet the striking staff Tuesday to discuss on the matter.

