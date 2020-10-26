11 new High Court judges hired: Chakwera promotes Potani, 4 others to Malawi Supreme Court

Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera has elevated five judges to serve at the Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal bench.

The judges include Healy Potani who chaired the panel of the constitution court that ordered fresh presidential elections.

Other judges elevated include John Katsala, Ivy Kamanga and Charles Mkandawire.

Chakwera has also appointed new Judges of the High Court of Malawi

Agnes Patemba, who was serving as Judicairy spokesperson has been appointed a High Court judge as has Justus Asante Kishindo and Violet Chipao who until her appointment was a senior magistrate.

The President has also appointed Anneline Kanthambi, Vikochi Chima, Mzondi Mvula and Simeon Mdeza as judges.

Prominent lawyer Masauko Timothy Msungama has been appointed judge alongside William Yakuwawa Msiska and Maureen Kondowe, Mandala Mambulasa, andh Carlotte Wezi Malonda.

In a statement made available to Nyasa Times on Monday, signed by Dr. Janet Banda, Deputy Secretary to the President and Cabinet said the appointments are with immediate effect.

