16 year-old Thomson wins Zathu’s ‘Mzanga wa Nyatwa’ competition

Former Kalumbu CDSS student, 16 year old Thomson Mlenga who recently sat for MSCE has emerged grand prize winner of Zathu Pa Wailesi’s first ever nationwide competition dubbed ‘Mzanga Wa Nyatwa’.

According to Zathu, the competition was aimed at celebrating platonic friendships among young people that listen to Zathu Pa Wailesi.

“The competition received immense response with young people mentioning their fantastic friend (Mzanga wa Nyatwa) and how their friend has similarities to a Zathu pa Wailesi character.

“The competition ran for the first four weeks of the season 3. Each week 4 pairs of friends were selected by the Zathu Pa Wailesi cast and won weekly prizes of a Zathu speaker and a Zathu bag. There were 32 weekly winners from across the country; who provided great answers stating how their friendships were similar to those of the Zathu characters,” reads a statement from Zathu.

The ‘Mzanga wa Nyatwa’ grand prize winner nominated his friend Legeliah Sekelani.

In his remarks, Thomson likened Legeliah to Zathu Pa Wailesi’s Chikondi.

“My ‘Mzanga Wa Nyatwa’ is Legeliah, she is 15 years old. She has taught me that when we are together in a group, everybody should be able to voice out their thoughts without me being the one dominating; similar to the way Chikondi told T-reel not to dominate when the band was composing a song as he only wanted his lyrics to be in it and also his idea that the band should go and play at the bar,” Thomson explained.

The grand prize included soft renovations at the winner’s school or youth centre of choice and a radio for the school or youth centre to continue listening to Zathu pa Wailesi.

The winner, friend and family also got the chance to meet and chat with Zathu band as well as enjoy a mini performance by Zathu band at their school or community.

Thomson chose to donate this honour to his former school, Kalumbu CDSS and share the experience with his friends there.

Zathu band put on an amazing concert and played Thomson and Legeliah’s favourite Zathu songs.Thomson and Legeliah also received Zathu merchandise including bags, Speakers, note books, wrist bands and T-shirts.

Zathu Pa Wailesi presenters C-Zee and Dj Goxy hosted the show and Gogo also answered questions on platonic friendship from Thomson and Legeliah.

Zathu Pa wailesi has promised more radio episodes, saying more competitions are in the pipeline and more exciting things in store.

The radio show airs on MBC Radio 2, Zodiak, YONECO, Tuntufye and Nyathepa.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :