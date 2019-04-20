Vigilant villagers in Dedza have aborted a mission by some people who wanted to kidnap a 28-year-old woman with albinism in their area.

Association of Persons with Albinism in Malawi (APAM) chairperson in Dedza Harrison Elisa identified the woman as Lonesi Masautso who hails from Kambalame village in chief Kaphuka’s area in Dedza.

“Some thugs came to kidnap her but the villagers swiftly scared them away and took her into protection,” said Elisa.

He said the latest attempted kidnap of a person with albinism is a concern to the minority group, saying this shows that persons with albinism continues to be vulnerable and need urgent protection.

Elisa however paid tribute to the villagers for being vigilant.

This comes barely a month after a 12-year-old boy in the district was abducted and he has not been seen since then.

The boy’s main abduction suspect Buleya Lule was tortured to death by police during interrogation at Lilongwe police station.

The officials of APAM say people with albinism intends to visit some embassies in the country to request for asylum in their respective countries if President Peter Mutharika continues to ignore them for a meeting.

APAM’s decision to meet Mutharika to express concern their concerns over the continued attacks, abductions and killings of people with albinism and find the last solution to the issue was aborted as well last month.

APAM spokesperson Nellie Mulenga said last month that persons with albinism no longer feel safe in Malawi.

“We would rather go to countries where we can be safe,” said Mulenga.

She however said the Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) had offered to mediate on the matter, saying officials want to book an appointment with Mutharika.

Mulenga said APAM will give dialogue a chance before seeking asylum in other countries.

