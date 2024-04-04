17 people lost their lives in this years natural disasters

Officials from the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) say 17 people have died, and 69 injured in various rain induced disasters this year.

In a statement, DoDMA says the disasters were mainly stormy rains (rains accompanied by strong winds), floods, strong winds, and lightning.

The statement says the disasters have affected 16, 299 households (approximately 73,345 people).

“Currently, the department has reached out to 16,299 households, (representing 100 per cent of the total number of the affected) with food and non-food items,” says the statement.

The statement says the relief items w

included maize, beans, blankets, pails and plastic sheets.

The department says it is also in the process of decommissioning camps hosting about 10,000 people displaced by floods in Nkhotakota and Karonga.

In collaboration with the World Food Programme, the department has distributed maize/maize flour, beans, cooking oil, and corn-soy blend in camps as part of the return package while the shelter cluster is finalising works for the provision of shelter following decommisioning of camps.

