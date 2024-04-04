APM donates food stuffs to Muslims in Mangochi, vows he is standing and will win

Former President and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) leader Peter Mutharika has maintained he will win next year’s presidential election as the party’s candidate.
Mutharika: I will stand and win
Mutharika has repeated the assurance to people at Mpinganjira Village, Traditional Authority Mapira in Mangochi.
He said this after donating various food stuffs to some Muslims from the area who are observing the month of Ramadan.
Mutharika, who introduced to the people her wife, Gertrude as Malawi’s future First Lady, said wants to turn Mangochi into a tourist city when elected back into power.
“When I am voted back into power, I will finish all the projects I started and those which we planned. We want people to be flying directly from Europe and land in Mangochi as our tourism capital,” he said.
Mutharika accused the current administration of lacking direction in its policies; a development he said is making most Malawians suffer due to the rising cost of living.

