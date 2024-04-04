Expired products flood Malawi market, worry CDEDI

Officials from Center for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) have raised alarm over expired products which they say have flooded the Malawi market.

In a statement, CDEDI says there is an influx of expired, uncertified, counterfeit and illegal products on the local market which is posing danger to lives.

CDEDI says unscrupulous business people with connections to foreigners are colluding with unpatriotic citizens working in government ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) to break the law willy-nilly.

A statement signed by CDEDI Executive Director Sylvester Namiwa, says the situation is worrisome because while majority are needlessly being over taxed, those politically connected, and entities that ordinarily are supposed to pour more into the tax basket are being spared or protected by some elements at Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA), the ruling elites and other state entities for personal gains.

Namiwa has cited an example of Credible Investments Limited which is proven contravening MRA exercise tax stamps regulations by producing Caesar red without stamp and expiry date.

CDEDI says the company in question is importing Viking red cigarettes bearing Zambia Revenue Authority exercise tax stamps implying that the product is illegal and worse still MRA is collecting nothing for the Malawian public purse from the sales of the products.

