Bon Kalindo in a web of trouble: Bail ruling tomorrow, but arrested again for possessing unlicensed firearm

Principal Resident Magistrate’s Court in Lilongwe has adjourned Bon Kalindo’s bail hearing to tomorrow in a case in which he is accused of publishing false information likely to cause public alarm. Just after the adjournment, Kalindo has again appeared before the Senior Resident Magistrate’s Court in the city, on charges bordering on the possession of fire arm without a licence.

The State made an application before the court to remand Kalindo for five days in order for it to carry out investigations on the issue.

This is a case he allegedly committed in 2021, when he went to Police Headquarters with a gun in order to get a licence, according to police investigator Innocent Kasambara.

Kasambara while responding to defence lawyer Khwima Mchizi on how the police knew about Kalindo’s firearm, said the suspect took the gun to the police to ask for a permit which was not supposed to be the case.

He added that Kalindo was not arrested at that time but the police believed he had committed an offence and gave him a chance to provide information on where he had acquired the gun, but he has not done so up to date.

Mchizi then wondered how the police will ensure Kalindo gives them the information after all the years, saying his client had chosen to exercise his right to remain silent.

Another defence lawyer Gilbert Khonyongwa wondered why the State needed five days to get the information from Kalindo:

“Do you want to violate his right to remain silent? He has chosen to remain silent,” emphasised Khonyongwa.

