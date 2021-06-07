2 soldiers on Chakwera’s convoy killed in an accident in Blantyre
A cruising armed Malawi Defence Force (MDF) military police officers on President Lazarus Chakwera’s convoy has been involved in a fatal road accident in Blantyre and two soldiers have died.
The police in Blantyre has confirmed that two soldiers have and several others have been seriously injured.
The accident happened Monday afternoon at Grace Bandawe Conference Centre next to Blantyre Girls Primary School near the Henry Henderson Institute (HHI) and out of the two one died on the spot.
Several others are reportedly seriously injured.
MDF acting Public Information Officer Major Emmanuel Mlelemba has confirmed the death of the two soldiers.
Mlelemba, however, said other wounded soldiers were rushed to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital where they are being treated.
Mlelemba could not be drawn to give further details on the matter.
Information Minister, Gospel Kazako said the President is saddened with the accident and death of the two soldiers.
“Said Kazako: “The president is saddened by the death of the two soldiers and he has sent his deepest and heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.”
According to an eye witness, the army vehicle, which is known as the ‘CROWD’ was carrying officers and was cruising on a high speed and the last vehicle on the presidential convoy skidded from the road and hit a brick fence.
The eye-witness said the driver of the Army armoured vehicle lost control and skidded away from the road then slithered and swerved side to side before lounging into a brick wall.
“The car was driving at a high speed and it looks like the driver lost control in the process. Two soldiers, a man and woman, jumped off the car as it skidded off the road. It was so terrifying. One soldier died on the spot and had lost a lot of blood. I have learnt that three others have also have died.
“I don’t understand why vehicles on the presidential convoy travel on such supersonic speed. Why do they rush? Such accidents can be avoided.
“If it something to do with the security of the president that his convey should be over-speeding, then the president is better off using a helicopter as it is convenient, faster and safe for the president,” said the eye-witness who opted for anonymity.
This is not the first time that the 'crowd' has been involved in a fatal accident.
***RIP our gallant men, my God comfort your loved ***
I hope that this is a lesson and Mr Tsiku transport stops his useless senseless trips.
We have had enough of your silly trips/useless speeches and inaction while everything seems to be in autopilot.
Za clearing the rumble zii..
6.2 Billion covid theft zii..
12 Billion zii..
Why do we have a problem in Africa that all leaders want respect and a convoy although almost all of them are corrupt? In Europe Presidents and Prime Ministers travel with one or two car protection. Is it time to give back Africa to colonialists?
Panja anthu awa tikawasankha amatiwopa chifukwa amadziwa kuti amachita zoyipa . This man called Chakwera is a certified hypocrite. He said he will not need the police lining up but hungry officers were seen lining up all the way to sanjika
Sad may the souls of departed rest in peace they need to review this arrangement of travelling is risky for all. Reduce the speed or travel by air
A sad situation indeed.
MTSRIP.
Very sad!
Really sad, my condolences to their families and friends.