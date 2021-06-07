ICT firm commits to changing lives in Malawi

A local firm, takenoLAB, on Friday launched an information and telecommunication technology (ICT) Academy and Tech Hub Center at Dzaleka Refugee Camp with a commitment to improving lives of impoverished people through skills and knowledge in Malawi and across Africa.

takenoLAB is a school of technology, which is teaching communities how to develop software professionally, and provides communities with different technological platforms to practice and express skills.

takenoLAB provides courses such as digital literacy, computer programming in various languages (Python, PHP, Java, Javascript) Android development, web development, E-lancing and entrepreneurship. It also provides digital literacy to primary and secondary schools surrounding the Dzaleka community.

Speaking after launch of the ICT Academy and Tech Hub Centre, takenoLAB founder and director Remy Gakwaya said his firm is commited to ensuring that all the people, regardless of their race, creed or circumstance, to achieve their full potential in technology and software development.

“I started takenoLAB after realizing hidden opportunities and benefit that can be tapped from technology specifically in computer programming, entrepreneurship and leadership. We believe that we cannot develop if we are not able to solve our challenges using our locally made solution,” said Gakwaya.

Gakwaya is an active evangelist of entrepreneurship and self-reliance for underprivileged communities like refugees and rural communities. He believes that if underprivileged communities are involved in entrepreneurship and technological advancement, they can be able to change their lives and the lives of the whole communities.

He said his dream is to pull out poor communities from deep poverty to prosperity through technology participation in innovation and building solutions that will make an impact for humanity.

“I believes that anyone can be digitally aware and participate in creating the future we all need only, if they get proper knowledge and skills in computer programming and entrepreneurship, while well connected to internet that is affordable and accessible to all. While this is just a beginning, we are welcoming different organization to join us in spreading the knowledge to most of the underprivileged in Malawi and African in general,” he said.

mHub Chief Executive Officer Vincent Kumwenda said developing infrastructure to support digital skills development is a step in the right direction for Malawi.

Kumwenda pledged to continue working closely with takenoLAB to create spaces for young people to thrive in the field of technology.

takenoLAB started in 2015, and was established for the benefit of both Malawian and Refugee communities. It is run by refugees joining together with the host community.

Over the past five years, the school has helped more than 2, 000 people develop skills in computer programming, entrepreneurship, and securing jobs in different organizations and financial institutions such as MyBucks Banking Corporation.

