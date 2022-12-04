22 year old Jessica Mponda crowned Miss Malawi

A 22-year old Jescar Mponda has been crowned the Miss Malawi 2022, in a highly contested beauty pageant held in Lilongwe on Saturday night.

Hlezipe Jade Chikhwaza and Roberta Kanjelo are the first princess and second princess respectively.

For emerging the Malawi’s beauty queen, Mponda who is a fourth year Business Administration student at MUBAS has received one million kwacha, a weeklong tour to Dubai and a cosmetic package.

First Lady Monica Chakwera who graced the occasion advised the Miss Malawi to carry herself with dignity and support her efforts in promoting girl education.

Tourism and Culture Minister Michael Usi further reminded the beauty queen about the need to preserve the country’s culture and its values.

In another development, former Miss Malawi Tionge Munthali who has been on the throne for four years was barred from the ceremony, apparently due to indecent dressing.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!