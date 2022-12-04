22 year old Jessica Mponda crowned Miss Malawi

December 5, 2022 Naomi Mkwanda Be the first to comment
A 22-year old Jescar Mponda has been crowned the Miss Malawi 2022, in a highly contested beauty pageant held in Lilongwe on Saturday night.
Hlezipe Jade Chikhwaza and Roberta Kanjelo are the first princess and second princess respectively.
For emerging the Malawi’s beauty queen, Mponda who is a fourth year Business Administration student at MUBAS has received one million kwacha, a weeklong tour to Dubai and a cosmetic package.
First Lady Monica Chakwera who graced the occasion advised the Miss Malawi to carry herself with dignity and support her efforts in promoting girl education.
Tourism and Culture Minister Michael Usi further reminded the beauty queen about the need to preserve the country’s culture and its values.
In another development, former Miss Malawi Tionge Munthali who has been on the throne for four years was barred from the ceremony, apparently due to indecent dressing.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Police hunt men who harassed elderly women suspected to be witches in Mzimba

Police in Mzimba say they are still looking for suspects who harrassed two elderly women by beating them up and...

Close