A Historic Step Forward: UK-Malawi Chamber of Commerce Launches Scotland Chapter in Glasgow

The historic Edinburgh City Chambers will host a momentous event on Thursday, 12th June 2025, as the UK-Malawi Chamber of Commerce (UKMCC) officially unveils its Scotland Chapter, in proud partnership with the Scotland Malawi Partnership (SMP).

Running from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM, this landmark launch will bring together business leaders, government officials, investors, and diaspora representatives, all united by a common goal—to strengthen and energize commercial and economic ties between the United Kingdom and Malawi.

The Scotland Chapter is a strategic move to expand UKMCC’s mission of connecting entrepreneurs, institutions, and investors from both nations. Building on over 160 years of Malawi–Scotland ties, the chapter aims to foster bilateral trade, inclusive economic growth, and sustainable investment—shifting the narrative from aid to trade.

Delivering the keynote address, Dr. Thomas Bisika, High Commissioner of Malawi to the UK, welcomed the initiative as a cornerstone of Malawi’s economic diplomacy.

“This launch is a major milestone in deepening Malawi–Scotland relations beyond aid. As Malawi pursues economic diversification and private sector growth, the diaspora and global partners—especially Scotland—have a vital role to play. From agriculture to energy, Malawi offers unique opportunities for investment. This is about creating win-win partnerships that deliver real, shared prosperity.”

Echoing the excitement, Stuart Brown, CEO of the Scotland Malawi Partnership, underscored the importance of equitable collaboration.

“This new chapter embodies the spirit of mutual respect and shared opportunity. It’s not just about business—it’s about creating jobs, generating value, and nurturing relationships built on dignity and equality. We call on businesses of all sizes to be part of this transformative journey.”

Hannington Gondwe, CEO of UKMCC, reaffirmed the Chamber’s commitment to practical support for businesses.

“This chapter is our response to growing demand for structured engagement in UK-Malawi trade. We offer access to market intelligence, capacity-building, and strategic networking—whether you’re in Lilongwe or Glasgow. The Chamber is your gateway to cross-border commerce.”

Representing Malawi’s investment priorities, the CEO of the Malawi Investment and Trade Centre (MITC), spotlighted the country’s improved business climate and investment-ready sectors.

“Malawi is open for business. We’ve reformed our systems, introduced digital processes, and created attractive sector-specific incentives. We see Scotland as a natural partner. From agro-processing to digital innovation, Malawi is ripe for impactful investment.”

Join the Movement – From Glasgow to Lilongwe

More than a ceremonial launch, this event signals a call to action for Scottish businesses to seize new opportunities, enter growing markets, and be part of reshaping the future of UK-Africa trade.

