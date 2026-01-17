Abandoned Dip Tanks, suffocates Farmers: Malawi’s Livestock Sector feel the pitch.

Across Malawi, livestock farmers are facing a growing crisis. Infrastructure meant to protect their animals dip tanks has been largely abandoned. These facilities were built to help farmers control ticks and prevent deadly livestock diseases. Today, most are not working, and farmers are paying the price.

Malawi’s livestock sector is vital for both the economy and household survival. The livestock industry contributes about 11 percent of the country’s GDP and around 36 percent of agricultural GDP. At the household level, livestock can contribute between 16 and 50 percent of a family’s annual income through meat, milk, and other products.

Official data from government sources shows that out of about 304 dip tanks, roughly 264 are non-functional, with only around 40 still operating. Dip tanks allow farmers to dip their animals regularly in chemical solutions that kill ticks and parasites. Without dipping, cattle are at high risk of diseases like heartwater and redwater, which can kill animals and reduce productivity.

The decline of dip tanks reflects broader challenges in Malawi’s livestock sector. Although livestock contributes significantly to the economy, funding for veterinary services and disease control is minimal. Most agricultural budgets focus on crop production, leaving livestock health underfunded and neglected.

Responsibility for managing dip tanks was shifted to local communities without sufficient support. Many communities lack the resources, training, and chemicals needed to keep tanks operational. As a result, these once-useful facilities have become relics. Farmers are forced to rely on expensive private medicines or go without treatment, increasing losses and deepening rural poverty.

Malawi’s National Livestock Development Policy (2021–2026) recognises the importance of animal health and outlines strategies to improve veterinary services, rehabilitate infrastructure, and support farmers. Yet implementation has been slow, leaving most dip tanks inactive. Without urgent action, preventable livestock deaths will continue, further weakening food security and rural livelihoods.

The impact is severe. Livestock provides households with income, nutrition, and resilience against economic shocks. When animals die from preventable diseases, families lose essential assets and market opportunities. Regional trade is also affected, as disease prone herds cannot meet quality standards.

Reports from neighbouring Zimbabwe show that the rehabilitation of hundreds of dip tanks has been recognised as a key strategy for controlling tick borne diseases and improving livestock health and productivity. Such evidence highlights the potential benefits for Malawi if similar investments are made in repairing and maintaining its dip tanks.

Malawi stands at a crossroads. Decisions on whether to rehabilitate dip tanks, invest in veterinary services, and strengthen support for farmers will shape the future of rural communities and the national agricultural economy. Without urgent intervention, the cost of neglect will continue to grow in lost animals, lost income, and lost opportunity.

Farmers deserve a livestock health system that protects their livelihoods. Reviving dip tanks and investing in animal health is not just good agricultural policy it is essential for national stability, food security, and economic resilience.

