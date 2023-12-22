ABC Clinic donates audiology equipment to Ministry of Health

The African Bible College (ABC) Hearing Clinic and Training Center has provided audiological equipment to the Ministry of Health.

The equipment includes otoscopes, for the visual inspection of the ear canal and ear drum, tympanometers for the analysis of outer and middle ear functioning and health, and audiometers for the assessment of a patient’s hearing.

Receiving the equipment in Lilongwe on Wednesday, Deputy Minister of Health, Halima Daudi said with the newly appointed and professional audiologists, they will be able to use the equipment to diagnose and recommend treatment for a wide range of ear and hearing issues.

“Although these services have been available at Kamuzu Central and Queen Elizabeth Hospitals, the expansion of positions and availability of equipment across the country will surely enable audiology services to be more accessible and available,” she said.

Daud therefore commended ABC and partners for the donation and assured them that the equipment will be put to good use.

ABC Clinical Manager for Audiology, Dr Lawrence Hill, said he believes that the equipment will help the country in addressing hearing problems thereby achieving health goals.

