Abida Mia accepts to contest as MCP MP :  Kabwila boosts her in Chikhwawa Nkombezi

Wife to main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) vice president Sidik Mia has said she will contest in Chikhwawa Mkombezi constituency as member of parliament during the 2019 Tripartite election.

Abida announced her decision to a sea of people who waited with bated breath for a response from the motherly figure at Makande ground in chief Ngabu’s area, Chikwawa where she conducted a rally on Sunday.

“After much consideration, a decision has been made and I am pleased to let you know that I have accepted to contest as your Member of Parliament for this constituency,” said Abida Mia amidst a massive ululation and chanting from the crowd.”

She promised a catalogue of development projects in the area, saying she will be the trusted MP in the area.

Abida Mia’s open declaration that she will battle it out in Chikhwawa Mkombezi is an indication that the powerful politician in MCP will not be vying for the constituency public office in the area.

Some reports say Sidik Mia will instead contest in Blantyre as member of parliament.

Salima north west MP Jessie Kabwila, who is also Parliamentary Chairperson of Women’s Caucus ,was among the MCP dignitaries who graced the Makande rally and told people in the area to massively vote for Abida Mia.

Kabwila, who faces a stiff completion in party primaries in her own constituency, told the people that Abida Mia is a hard working woman who deserve to be in parliament to serve the people effectively and efficiently.

She said Abida Mia would be an influential legislator in the country and described her as a “servant” of the people—a capable and suitable person to lead the constituency in 2019.

At least 14 women have expressed interest to contest as members of parliament in Chikhwawa.

Among other people, the rally was attended by Member of Parliament for Chikwawa South Constituency, Eryas Karim and Southern Region Chairperson for MCP, Peter Simbi.

Abida Mia is likely to go unopposed during MCP primary election as there is no one on the ground who has come to challenge her candidature.

During the tripartite election in 2019, Abida Mia, is likely going to face the incumbent Member of Parliament for the constituency, Lawrence Malola of ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), whom many constituents accuse as an under-performer.

