Activist Kamangira call for resignation of Chief Justice: Dean of law says ‘childish’
A pro-government activist Philip Kamangira who leads Centre for Mindset Change (CMC), a civil society organisation (CSO), is calling for the resignation of Chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda after the Supreme Court of Appeal ordered Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) to pay Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM K9.7 billion in legal fees.
Kamangira said legal costs – which will be paid by taxpayers -is on the higher side and said ‘Concerned Citizens’ would pressure Treasury not to release the money.
“We want to find out how the court arrived at this figure. This is unfair. We will now push for the resignation of the Chief Justice himself,” said Kamangira.
He said the K9 billion fees is astronomical figure.
“This is very unjustifiable, it is not logic in nature and we find it as a process wanting to loot money from the citizens who happen to be taxpayers.
“We will do everything to make sure such amount is not [be paid],” said Kamangira.
Reacting to the development, Sunduzwayo Madise, dean of law at Chancellor College—a constituent college of the University of Malawi, said sums of that nature are arrived at after meeting all concerned parties.
He said this means the state and the opposition parties lawyers met with the judges for the assessment of the costs.
Madise, who is also commissioner of the tax-funded Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) described the calling of the resignation of the Chief Justice as “childish”.
Lawyer Titus Mvalo, who represented second petitioner Lazarus Chakwera in the presidential election case, said his team billed MEC K6.2 billion because they had eight lawyers in ConCourt.
First petitioner Saulos Chilima’s had four lawyers and billed MEC to pay them K2.7 billion.
The costs cover, among other things, the period the lawyers spent preparing for the case, court attendance, care and conduct, instruction fee, disbursement and taxation costs. They are charges are per hour. A minimum hourly rate for a senior counsel is K60 000, for a lawyer with not less than 10 years it is K40 000, and for lawyers with less than 10 years at the bar, it is K30 000.
Governance analyst Henry Chingaipe said effectively the legal costs will amount to “paying for the incompetence of MEC.”
Another governance analyst Makhumbo Munthali suggested that it is high time public officers who demonstrate incompetence in court cases should be personally liable for the legal costs.
He said such a punishment would act as a deterrent against possible abuse of taxpayers' money by partisan officers.
This is robbery. K9.7bn is a lot of for legal fees. That’s another part of the weakness of the judgement giving an open cheque to these crooks. Fight to the nail till the right amount is paid. That’s where the attorney general should come in.
Pay them it’s their sweat , are u jealousy of them but paying Mulli Mk3Billion first Compensation and now again u want to Mulli Mk8Billion for the same Case totaling Mk11Billion with the blessing of your Cadet AG Kaphale.
It is wrong but also embarrassing to display ignorance to the public. The issue of tax payers incurring high and avoidable legal fees is due to the incompetence of Jane Ansah, MEC Commissioners and their appointing authority. Imagine Jane Ansah and her Commissioners shamefully shied away from the court proceedings.You cannot blame the Modecai Mssihas and their legal team that spent hours of research on the case, used their brains(human capital) , effectively argued the case and in the end won the court case. Kaphale and his team must also share the blame for wasting our tax money and lost… Read more »
Blame DPP and MEC for messing up our country to reach this far on mediocrity, if we had credible elections,lets learn to be professional in our work ethics, this is huge money that could have transformed poor lives, but political mediocrity by DPP and MEC has cost this country terribly!!!
When a business man who has Our 7 billion gets 11billion ,Mr Kamangira remains Silent ….How can Government Pay Someone Yemwe Ali ndi Ndalama Zathu zaku MSB …Osachoserana bwanji ? .Umatoziwirathu kuti ndi NGO ya CADET ….
And you say judiciary is perfect in Malawi backing the looting of public funds without any Mercy at all.Where is HRDC? Kapena adya nawo ndiye Ali phee my Malawi zomvetsa chisoni
when was he when MEC hired RSA lawyers at 700m?